Gujarat: PM Modi offers prayers at Somnath Jyotirlinga Mandir | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at Gujrat's Somnath Jyotirling temple. PM is in Gujarat on his 3-day tour, he went to Anant Ambani’s Vantara, an animal rescue, conservation and rehabilitation centre in the morning. As per the schedule, PM Modi will chair a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust. He is the chairperson of the Trust.

PM Modi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday evening to take part in several events during his state visit, which also includes chairing a meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) at Sasan, the headquarters of the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary.

PM Modi pays respect to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's idol

PM Modi also paid obeisance to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's idol inside Shri Somnath Jyotirlinga Mandir premises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jamnagar on Saturday evening to take part in several events over the next two days. After staying overnight at Sasan, which is the headquarters of Gir National Park, the PM, on March 3, will enjoy the jungle safari.

On his return to 'Sinh Sadan', the PM will chair a meeting of NBWL as its ex-officio chairman. The NBWL has 47 members, including the Chief of Army Staff, members from different states, representatives from NGOs working in this field, chief wildlife wardens and secretaries from various states.