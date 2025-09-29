Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat visits Adani Vidya Mandir, shares lessons from APJ Abdul Kalam's life Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat said that India is rising with talents that have immense potential for advancement, but due to a lack of opportunities, they are unable to progress and showcase their talents.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday visited the Adani Vidya Mandir in Ahmedabad and interacted with the children there. During the visit, he said, "After coming here, I got to know the profound contribution the Adani Foundation is making to the field of education. Children like you are lighting the lamp of knowledge, so I am very happy to be here."

He said that India is rising with talents that have immense potential for advancement, but due to a lack of opportunities, they are unable to progress and showcase their talents.

"They end up getting lost in the global crowd. However, the Adani Foundation has selected all of you, who have the potential to advance in life. I congratulate the Adani Foundation for ensuring that money and resources do not become a problem for you," he said.

I understand the psychology of children: Governor

While addressing the children at the Adani Vidya Mandir, Governor Acharya Devvrat said, "I have taught children for 35 years. I had a frank conversation with Preeti Adani. You are in a day school. The one I run is a residential school. I have 5,000 students in my Gurukul. I know the psychology of the children and the ups and downs a child goes through. My Gurukuls are residential, and there the child develops the habit of living like at home. From waking up at 5 in the morning till sleeping at night, they have a complete routine."

Never let an inferiority complex come into your life: Governor

During his visit to Adani Vidya Mandir, Governor Acharya Devvrat told the children, "The first thing you should believe in life is to never let an inferiority complex enter your life. Don't think that we were born in an ordinary family where we didn't get big houses, luxury cars, or clothes like the rich. Never bring these thoughts into your mind. When God sends any child into this world, he gives him so much strength to live a happy life that if that child works hard honestly, all kinds of doors open up for him."

The Governor said, "I am not saying this to entertain you. History bears witness that children who worked hard from the beginning cannot be stopped from growing. You children passed the written test for admission to Adani Vidya Mandir. Why were they able to pass the written test? Because you children worked hard for it. Many other children like you must have appeared for the test here, but they did not work hard enough to get admission here."

The Governor shared the life story of APJ Abdul Kalam and said, "This country had a President named APJ Abdul Kalam. You know the family he was born into. His father was a fisherman. He studied in a government school, which had no modern facilities. His father could not even pay for the fees. He would sometimes visit a friend's house and, looking at his clothes and behaviour, realise that he was very poor. His friend's father, who was a priest, would sometimes pay his fees."