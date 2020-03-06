What is mac-binding, a requirement for accessing internet in J&K

J&K administration lifts ban on social media sites, 2G Internet services (Representational image)

Months after ban on social media was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370, the administration on March 4 restored the use of social media in the valley. The move came after a directive from the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir. People who use state-owned LAN or having postpaid connections will now be able to use internet, however, this facility is still not available for prepaid customers.

Conditions have to be followed by the residents before they can get access to the internet. According to Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra, Internet access will be available through 'mac-binding' process.

What is mac-binding?

MAC (Media Access Control) binding is a process where a user's system MAC address and IP address are binded to allow internet access. Through this process, a request from a particular machine which has its MAC address and IP address binded will be accepted.

It means that one can only open websites that have been allowed by the administration using a system which has its MAC and IP address binded, rests will be dropped.

The internet facility was snapped across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year, the day when Centre abrogated the special status to the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two union territories.

The fresh order was issued by Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra after assessment of the impact of telecom services regulation on the overall security situation and maintenance of public order and reports of law enforcement agencies.

