Jammu and Kashmir government orders administrative reshuffle

In an administrative reshuffle of officers in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities on Monday transferred Shakeel-ur-Rehman Rather, KAS, Special Secretary to the Home Department and posted him as Commissioner, Food Safety, Jammu and Kashmir. The orders were issued by Charandeep Singh, Additional Secretary, General Administration Department.

In another transfer and posting, MS Choudhary, KAS, CEO/Managing Director, State Procurement Supplies Agency, Rural Development Department has been posted as Director, employment.

The vacant post will see the appointment of Ajaz Abdullah Saraf, KAS, Additional Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in addition to his own duties.

Hashmat Ali Yatoo, KAS, Special Secretary to the Chief Secretary is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K State Road Tansport Corporation relieving Owais Ahmed, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA of the post.

Ravinder Nath Sadhu, KAS, Special Secretary, Agriculture Production Department has been moved to Power Development Department as Special Secretary.

Rajesh Kumar Shavan, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Excise Commissioner, J&K relieving Bhupinder Kumar, IAS, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Jammu and Kashmir of the additional charge.

Ashok Kumar, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur will hold the charge of the post of Regional Director, Survey and Land Records in addition to his own duties.

Nagendra Singh Jamwal, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Surinsar-Mansar has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur.

Gurvinderjeet Singh, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Surinsar-Mansar.

