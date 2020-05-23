Tamil Nadu salons, beauty parlours to open from Sunday, Chennai has to wait

Image Source : AP Beauty parlours, babrber shops to open in Tamil Nadu from Sunday, May 24.

After almost 2 months, barber shops and beauty parlours in all municipal areas barring areas falling under Greater Chennai Corporation can start functioning from May 24 onwards, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami informed on Saturday.

Palaniswami in a statemen said "barber shops and beauty parlours in all areas other than ones falling under the Greater Chennai Corporation will be allowed to open from Sunday onwards."

He said that the shops should be sanitised five times a day and social distancing has to be maintained. The barbers and others should wear masks and the customers too should wear masks, he said.

Palaniswami said detailed guidelines will be announced. The shops will be open only between 7 am and 7 pm.

(With inputs from IANS)

