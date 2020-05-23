Image Source : PIXABAY Over 50,000 people in India defeat coronavirus; recovery rate rises above 41 per cent

The number of people in India who have defeated coronavirus has now surged past 50,000. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), the total number of people who have recovered after contracting the virus now stands at 51,784.

As of Saturday, coronavirus recovery rate in India stands at 41. 39 per cent.

Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India (44,582), has seen 12,583 people recover from the illness. The recovery rate in Maharashtra currently stands at 28.22 per cent.

On the other hand, the fatality rate in India has dropped below 3%. As per latest figures the fatality rate in the country stands at 2.97 per cent.

India currently has the 11th highest coronavirus case tally in the world. The doubling rate in the country, though, has crossed 13 days.

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 2709 1763 55 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 259 54 4 Bihar 2177 629 11 Chandigarh 218 178 3 Chhattisgarh 172 62 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 12319 5897 208 Goa 54 16 0 Gujarat 13268 5880 802 Haryana 1067 706 16 Himachal Pradesh 168 59 3 Jammu and Kashmir 1489 720 20 Jharkhand 308 136 3 Karnataka 1743 597 41 Kerala 732 512 4 Ladakh 44 43 0 Madhya Pradesh 6170 3089 272 Maharashtra 44582 12583 1517 Manipur 26 2 0 Meghalaya 14 12 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Odisha 1189 436 7 Puducherry 26 10 0# Punjab 2029 1847 39 Rajasthan 6494 3680 153 Tamil Nadu 14753 7128 98 Telengana 1761 1043 45 Tripura 175 152 0 Uttarakhand 153 56 1 Uttar Pradesh 5735 3238 152 West Bengal 3332 1221 265 Cases being reassigned to states 1899 Total# 125101 51784 3720

