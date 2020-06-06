Saturday, June 06, 2020
     
Noida coronavirus containment zones rise to 164. Check full list

The coronavirus containment zones in Gautam Budh Nagar district (Noida + Greater Noida) have risen to 164 as the number of cases in the city climb on a daily basis.

Noida Updated on: June 06, 2020 11:09 IST
Coronavirus containment zones in Noida rise to 164. Check
Coronavirus containment zones in Noida rise to 164. Check full list

The coronavirus containment zones in Gautam Budh Nagar district (Noida + Greater Noida) have risen to 164 as the number of cases in the city climb on a daily basis. Following its routine practice, the list issued by the Noida DM divides the containment zones into category 1 and category 2 depending on the number of cases and the risk analysis. 

COVID-19 cases in the country have reached 2.35 lakh making India the 6th worst-hit country in the world as far as the number of cases is concerned. 

Full List of Coronavirus Containment Zones in Noida, Greater Noida

Coronavirus containment zones in noida

Coronavirus containment zones in noida

Coronavirus containment zones in noida

