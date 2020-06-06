Noida coronavirus containment zones rise to 164. Check full list

Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS Coronavirus containment zones in Noida rise to 164. Check full list

The coronavirus containment zones in Gautam Budh Nagar district (Noida + Greater Noida) have risen to 164 as the number of cases in the city climb on a daily basis. Following its routine practice, the list issued by the Noida DM divides the containment zones into category 1 and category 2 depending on the number of cases and the risk analysis.

COVID-19 cases in the country have reached 2.35 lakh making India the 6th worst-hit country in the world as far as the number of cases is concerned.

Full List of Coronavirus Containment Zones in Noida, Greater Noida

Image Source : NOIDA DM Coronavirus containment zones in noida

Image Source : NOIDA DM Coronavirus containment zones in noida

Image Source : NOIDA DM Coronavirus containment zones in noida

