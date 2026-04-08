Trump backs Israel's Lebanon operation, says Hezbollah 'not included' in Iran ceasefire deal

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday voiced support for Israel's ongoing military operations in Lebanon, asserting that Hezbollah "was not included" in the Iran-US ceasefire deal. The cones after the Israeli army launched what it said were 100 airstrikes at multiple locations across Lebanon in a span of 10 minutes.

Hezbollah not included in deal: Trump

Speaking to PBS News, when asked about Lebanon still being targeted despite the ceasefire announcement, Trump said, "Yeah, they were not included in the deal."

When pressed on why Israeli military action in Lebanon was excluded from the deal, Trump replied, "Because of Hezbollah. They were not included in the deal. That'll get taken care of too. It's alright."

Asked if he was okay with Israeli forces continuing strikes in Lebanon, Trump told PBS News, "It's part of the deal - everyone knows that. That's a separate skirmish."

Will withdraw from ceasefire agreement: Iran

Meanwhile, Iran warned that it will withdraw from the US ceasefire agreement if Israel continues to violate it by attacking Lebanon. A senior official in Iran told Al Jazeera that the country will "punish Israel in response to the crime it committed in Lebanon and the violation of the ceasefire terms".

"The ceasefire includes the region, and Israel is known for breaking promises and will only be deterred by bullets," the official said.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the Israelis will continue their offensive in South Lebanon aimed at neutralising the threat from Hezbollah, despite backing the US decision to suspend strikes against Iran as the two nations look to work out a lasting peace formula. "Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region. Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile, and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran's Arab neighbours, and the world," a statement from Netanyahu's Office read.

"The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel, and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations. The two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon," the statement added.

US-Iran ceasefire

The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire after nearly six weeks of military hostilities. Trump made the announcement via his Truth Social platform just about 90 minutes before the deadline for potential escalation. Trump also stated that the US has received a 10-point proposal from Iran, which he described as a workable basis for negotiations.

The next step in the ceasefire will be a meeting between the US and Iranian delegations in Pakistan on April 10, when the final terms of the agreement are to be decided. The US is also expected to present its own set of demands to Iran, including a complete halt to its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, both of which Tehran had rejected in the past, eventually leading to the war.

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