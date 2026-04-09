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Iran War: IDF begins biggest-ever airstrike on Lebanon, Hezbollah fires rockets in Israel; ceasefire on brink

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

US and Iranian delegations are scheduled to meet in Islamabad on Saturday to finalise the ceasefire deal which is already on the brink of collapse after Israel continued attacking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, killing 182 people in a single day.

US-Iran War and ceasefire latest updates
US-Iran War and ceasefire latest updates Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

A ceasefire agreement to pause the war in Iran appeared to be on the verge of collapse after the Islamic Republic once again closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

The White House called for the vital waterway to be reopened and attempted to keep peace negotiations on course. Both the US and Iran declared victory following the agreement, and global leaders voiced relief, even as drones and missiles continued to strike Iran and Gulf Arab states.

Meanwhile, Israel intensified its offensive against the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, targeting several commercial and residential areas in Beirut without prior warning.

At least 182 people were killed and hundreds more than 800 injured, marking one of the deadliest days in the current Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

The renewed violence threatened to derail what US Vice President J D Vance described as a fragile agreement. Iran’s Parliament speaker stated that planned talks with the US aimed at securing a permanent end to hostilities were unreasonable, arguing that Washington had violated 3 of Tehran’s 10 conditions for ending the conflict.

In a social media statement, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticised Israeli strikes on Hezbollah, an alleged drone incursion into Iranian airspace after the ceasefire had begun, and the US position that it would not accept any Iranian uranium enrichment in a final deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi maintained that ending the war in Lebanon was part of the ceasefire arrangement with the US. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump said the truce did not extend to Lebanon.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for latest updates on the conflict.

 

Live updates :US Israel Iran war and ceasefire

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  • 8:48 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Crude rises, stocks fall amid Iran ceasefire fears

    Oil prices climbed while global stock markets fell on Thursday as concerns grew over the fragile US-Iran ceasefire, after Tehran warned it could resume hostilities following a major Israeli bombardment of Lebanon.

    Markets had moved sharply in the opposite direction on Wednesday, with equities surging and crude prices dropping after US President Donald Trump announced a 2-week pause in the conflict and Iran signalled it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz as negotiations progressed.

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    French President Macron urges US, Iran to include Lebanon in ceasefire plan

    French President Emmanuel Macron has called on US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to expand their ceasefire agreement to include Lebanon.

    After speaking with both leaders, Macron said he hoped the truce would be respected across all areas of conflict, stressing that including Lebanon is essential for the ceasefire to be credible and lasting.

  • 8:37 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Trump attacks ‘fake’ US media over Iran truce plan

    US President Donald Trump lashed out at what he described as “failing” and “fake” media outlets over reports of a supposed 10 point plan related to Iran ceasefire negotiations.

    In a post on Truth Social, he claimed that reports by The New York Times and CNN about the plan were completely fabricated and intended to undermine those involved in the peace process. He described all 10 points as a "made-up hoax" and criticised the outlets in strong terms

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Hezbollah claims responsibility for rocket attack in Israel

    Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for launching rockets at northern Israel, marking its first attacks since the United States brokered a 2 week ceasefire agreement with its patron, Iran.

    In a statement, the group said the strikes, including one that triggered overnight sirens, were carried out in response to what it described as Israeli violations of the ceasefire, following Israel’s largest attack on Lebanon in the conflict on Wednesday.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Israeli forces launch biggest-ever airstrikes in Lebanon

    The Israeli Air Force carried out its largest wave of airstrikes so far against Hezbollah on Wednesday, the military said, after signalling it would continue operations against the Iran backed group in Lebanon, the Times of Israel reported.

    The escalation came despite a 2-week ceasefire with Tehran that had taken effect just hours earlier, with Israeli officials maintaining that the truce does not apply to their campaign in Lebanon. 

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Iran official says Israel will be punished for crimes in Lebanon

    A senior Iranian official has said the country will “punish” Israel in response to what it described as a crime in Lebanon and a violation of ceasefire terms, according to Al Jazeera.

    The official stated that the ceasefire applies to the wider region and accused Israel of repeatedly breaking commitments, adding that it would only be deterred by force.

    Meanwhile, Iran’s Fars news agency, citing an unnamed military source, reported that Tehran is preparing a response to what it sees as Israel’s breach of the ceasefire.

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Achieved every objective: White House on Iran war

    The White House said in an X post that the United States had achieved every objective on schedule and exactly as planned from the very beginning.

    It claimed that Iran’s navy had been destroyed, its defence industrial base annihilated, and its nuclear weapons ambitions denied. The statement also asserted that Iran’s ability to threaten the region had been systematically dismantled.

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Israeli forces launch attack in southern Beirut

    Israeli forces have launched another strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to Al Jazeera. The attack follows earlier Israeli bombardment of several towns in southern Lebanon, including Safad al Battikh, Majdal Selem, Chaqra and Kherbet Selem.

  • 6:52 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    NATO chief speaks on Trump's criticism

    US President Donald Trump is “clearly disappointed” with several NATO allies for not backing the US and Israel’s war on Iran to the extent he had hoped, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said after meeting him on Wednesday.

    Rutte noted that while many allies provided support, some fell short, contributing to Trump’s frustration.

  • 6:49 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    IRGC gives Hormuz alternative for ships to avoid mines

    Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has announced alternative routes through the Strait of Hormuz to help vessels avoid potential sea mines, according to Iranian state media.

    In a statement reported by the ISNA news agency and cited by Al Jazeera, the force advised ships planning to transit the strait to coordinate with the IRGC Navy and follow designated corridors.

    For entry, vessels are instructed to move from the Sea of Oman to the north of Larak Island before continuing into the Gulf. For exit, ships should travel from the Gulf to the south of Larak Island and then proceed towards the Sea of Oman.

  • 6:47 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Deadliest day of conflict in Lebanon, 182 killed in Israeli strikes: Health ministry

    Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes killed 182 people on Wednesday, the highest single-day death toll in the Israel-Hezbollah war as airstrikes continued despite the US and Iran agreeing to a 14-day ceasefire.

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Trump blasts NATO again

    US President Donald Trump posted a message on Truth Social criticising NATO, saying the alliance failed to support the United States when it was needed and would likely do so again in the future.

    In the same post, he also referenced Greenland, describing it as a large and poorly managed territory, and emphasised his point by urging people to remember it.

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