Summer Solstice: Why June 21 is the longest day of the year

Image Source : FILE Google Doodle. Happy Summers!

Google today marked the beginning of the longest day of the year by dedicating a cute doodle of the Earth. Summer solstice or mid summers start from June 21 and expand over a period of 3 months, coming to an end on September 23. It is the time when the Sun's rays fall directly over the Tropic of Cancer.

The summer season solstice falls during June solstice in the northern hemisphere.

It also signifies the season of harvest in many parts of world. The term solstice is derived from a latin word- 'sol' here means the Sun whereas 'sistere' refers to stand still.

India along with 170 countries around the world celebrate this day as the International Day of Yoga. Apart from this, June 21 is also celebrated as the World Music Day, also called Fête de la Musique.

Countries in Northern Hemisphere enjoy the longest day and shortest night of the year on June 21. However, this is not the same with countries falling under southern hemisphere as they have the shortest day and the longest night at the same period.

Highlights of Summer Solstice:

1. Summer Solstice occur twice in an year. One for each hemisphere.

2. What is summer solstice for the northern hemisphere, becomes winter solstice for the southern hemisphere and vice versa.

Enjoy your Summers!