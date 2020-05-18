Monday, May 18, 2020
     
Karnataka Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: Salons, spa, barber shops to open. Check details

Karnataka on Monday released new guidelines for lockdown 4.0 in the state which has been extended nation-wide for two more weeks.

New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2020 21:11 IST
Karnataka government released lockdown 4.0 guidelines for two more weeks.

Karnataka on Monday released new guidelines for lockdown 4.0 in the state which has been extended nation-wide for two more weeks. The MHA on Sunday had released fresh guidelines for the nation after the lockdown was further extended till May 31 but given more power to the states to demarcate on the basis of containment, red, orange and green zones and decide what kind of relaxations will be allowed in which areas. A look at key takeaways on whats allowed and what's not in Karnataka.

Karnataka lockdown 4.0 guidelines | Key takeaways 

  • All shops, including barber shops, spa and salons will be allowed to function till 31st May, as per Standard Operating Procedure issued by State government.
  • Shopping malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms, will continue to remain closed.
  • Trains, bus and taxi services to resume from tomorrow within the state.
  • Only 30 people would be allowed to travel in the buses and wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distancing are mandatory.
  • Parks across the state will also open for public from tomorrow, except in the containment zones.
  • Only essential services will be allowed in the containment areas within red zones.
  • The services will resume with strict social distancing norms and guidelines in place as suggested by the Union Home Ministry on May 17.

