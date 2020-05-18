Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Salons to open; cabs to function in green, orange zones. Check Details

Fresh guidelines have been issued by the Rajasthan government for the 4th stint of lockdown that kicked in today. As expected, several restrictions have been given in the state. The government had left it up to the states to decide which restrictions to lift and which to keep in place.

For the lockdown 4.0, Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has decided to open salons and allow taxis/cabs to run with 2 passengers in orange and green zones

Salons, barbar shops, beauty parlours across the state have been given a green light to open. Shops across the state, except those in containment zones, will be opening. Taxis, cabs will be allowed to function in orange and green zones with a maximum capacity of 2 passengers only.

(More to follow...)

