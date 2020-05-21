Aarogya Setu app not mandatory for children below 14: SOP for domestic flights as services resume from May 25

Image Source : AP A stranded national with his child wearing a face mask arrives to board a repatriation flight back home at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued new guidelines ahead of resumption of domestic flight services from May 25 onwards for airport operators, passengers on Thursday. Among the new Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs), AAI has said that the Aarogya Setu app will not mandatory for children below 14 years of age.

However, all other departing passengers must be registered on the app on their mobile phones and it will be verified by the CISF or the airport staff at the entry gate of the terminal building, the AAI said.

"Passengers shall compulsorily walk through screening zone for thermal screening at a designated place in the city side before entering the terminal building," the AAI said in its SOP, which has been accessed by PTI. It said airport operators must make appropriate arrangements for sanitisation of a passenger's baggage before his or her entry into the terminal building.

The AAI manages more than 100 airports across the country. However, major airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are managed by private companies.

"Passengers should reach airport two hours before the scheduled time of departure and the passengers who have departure in next four hours will only be allowed to enter the terminal building," said the SOP, dated May 20.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended since March 25 when the nationwide lockdown came into force to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced on Wednesday that domestic flight services would resume from May 25 onwards in a calibrated manner.

