Can a fraudster withdraw money from your Aadhaar linked bank account?

Frauds and scams are too common these days. We are wary when we share personal information with anyone. People are always advised to exercise caution wherever private information is involved, be it Aadhaar. Can a fraudster withdraw money from my Aadhaar linked bank account if he knows my Aadhaar number or has my Aadhaar card? Has any Aadhaar holder suffered any financial or other loss or identity theft on account of impersonation or misuse? Questions like these often pop up in our heads. Well, here's your answer:

Can someone withdraw money from your bank account just by knowing your bank account number? No, right? Similarly, no one can withdraw money from your Aadhaar linked bank account merely by knowing your Aadhaar number.

For withdrawing money from a bank, your signature, debit card, PIN, OTP, etc is required, similarly for withdrawing from your Aadhaar linked bank account through Aadhaar, your fingerprint, IRIS or OTP sent to your Aadhaar registered mobile will be required.

According to UIDAI, no Aadhaar holder has suffered any financial or other loss or identity theft on account of any said misuse or attempted impersonation of Aadhaar.

Over 3 crore authentications are carried out everyday on the Aadhaar platform. More than 3,012.5 crore authentications have been succesfully done in the last 8 years, till May 28, 2019.

To be more robust, UIDAI keeps upgrading and reviewing its security systems and safety mechanisms to make Aadhaar more secure and usable.

UIDAI says there has been no single instance of biometric data breach from Aadhaar database. People should freely use and give Aadhaar to prove their identity as and when required under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016.

