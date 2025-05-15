Fact Check: Govt debunks viral image falsely claiming to show last rites of Rafale pilot killed in Op Sindoor India TV Fact Check: Several social media users are claiming that it shows the last rites of a Rafale pilot of the Indian Air Force, who died when India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7.

New Delhi:

Since India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), misinformation has flooded social media, largely driven by Pakistan-based accounts. These accounts have been sharing fake visuals and misleading claims in an apparent effort to mislead public opinion and control the narrative. This time, the Pakistani social media accounts are sharing an image with claims that it shows the last rites of a Rafale pilot from the Indian Air Force who allegedly died during the operation.

What is going viral?

Pakistani social media accounts are sharing an image of a burning pyre, claiming that it shows the last rites of a Rafale pilot of the Indian Air Force, who died when India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

A user named Proud Pakistani shared the photo and wrote, "Anthim Sanskar of Sqn Ldr Rohit Kataria (32292), the Rafale pilot died in the 7 May clash with PAF, is being held today in Dharamshala. He leaves behind his wife, Shalini Chaudhary, and 2-year-old son Chandan."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Investigation

The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked the social media claim, saying that it was actually an image from 2008, which was completely unrelated to the recent India-Pakistan military conflict.

The PIB also shared a link to the original image, clarifying that it had no connection with Operation Sindoor. The photo actually shows people in Gujarat paying respects during the mass cremation of 15 school girls who tragically drowned when their bus plunged into the Narmada canal, near the banks of the Orsang River, on April 16, 2008.

"An old image is going viral on social media, with many Pakistan-based accounts claiming that it shows the last rites of a Rafale pilot of the #IndianAirForce who died on 7 May 2025. This claim is completely fake. The image is actually from 2008 and unrelated to the current context," PIB fact-checking unit wrote on X.

What was revealed in the fact check?

It is important to note that no Indian Rafale aircraft or pilot was lost during Operation Sindoor, and the Indian Air Force has not reported any casualties in connection with the mission. Notably, the Indian Air Force had earlier said that all of its pilots had managed to reach home safely after the attack on Pakistan's terror camps.

Our fact check has revealed that the viral photo is old and is not related to recent India-Pakistan military conflict. People are advised to be cautious of any such posts.

