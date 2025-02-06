Why Pakistan wants to normalise relations with India after Trump returns to power in US | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi, Donald Trump, and Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Islamabad wants to resolve all issues, including Kashmir, with India through talks. Sharif, who was making his remarks while addressing a special session of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on the occasion of the "Kashmir Solidarity Day," underscored that the only way forward for both the neighbours is 'dialogue.'

What is reason behind Pakistan's peace overture?

It is interesting to note that Pakistan's overture for peace is largely attributable to the changing geopolitics with Donald Trump assuming the presidency in the United States. Donald Trump is known for taking a hard line against Pakistan, as is displayed by a recent decision taken by the Trump administration.

The US, in a major decision, suspended foreign assistance to Pakistan following an executive order issued by the US president. This move immediately stopped a number of important United States Agency for International Development (USAID) projects in Pakistan.

Trump remains a stauch supporter of India

Trump is also known for being a vocal critic of 'Islamic fundamentalism' and a supporter of India in its fight against terrorism. This leaves Pakistan with no option but to remain open for dialogues with New Delhi. The policymakers in Islamabad are aware of the fact that with Trump, a Republican, in the White House, normalisation of ties with India should be one of the most crucial agendas.

Notably, Trump's approach to China also gains prominence from Pakistan's perspective. In what comes as a big diplomatic setback for Pakistan, Beijing, the Trump administration is in power in the US, is supposed to be one of the busiest capitals in this world, navigating its own challenges. It leaves Pakistan alone and without the diplomatic company of its all-weather ally, China.

Is Afghanistan also a factor?

Another major factor behind Pakistan urging India to normalise relations is the soaring ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan following Pakistan's adventurism manifested in airstrikes against Kabul. Islamabad cannot afford a two-front challenge, emanating out of Afghanistan as well as India.

Also Read | Why Donald Trump wants to 'take over' war-torn Gaza, what are his future plans? Explained