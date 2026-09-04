IndiGo plane nose hits pole at Srinagar airport: From radar to navigation, what the nose houses

Srinagar:

IndiGo flight 6E 225 suffered damage at the Srinagar airport on Friday after the aircraft hit a parking pole after landing. Fortunately, all passengers and crew members onboard were safe, although the aircraft suffered damage to its nose.

The Navi Mumbai to Srinagar flight came into contact with the Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole while it was in the parking process, according to the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

The exact cause of the incident is not known yet, and an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the facts.

Visuals from the spot showed the metal pole slightly bent after being by the aircraft. The pole was seen wedged in the plane's nose, which suffered damage in the incident.

What is an aircraft nose and the importance of equipment it holds

The nose is naturally called the front section of an aircraft just below the cockpit. The pointy structure helps the aircraft move fast and smoothly through the air while housing important navigation and communication equipment.

The nose is mostly rounded or pointed to help the aircraft pierce through the air during high-speed flights. The nose reduces the drag factor to avoid friction and improve fuel efficiency and performance.

What equipment are aircraft nose and what they do

Radar and sensors: Passenger aircraft store a weather radar inside the nose, shielded by a special cover called the radome. This radar helps pilots detect thunderstorms, heavy rain, turbulence and other weather anomalies. This radar is a spinning dish or a digital scanner which detects the weather ahead. It is made of fibreglass or Kevlar for signals to be transmitted.

Also, military aircraft have more advanced radar and sensors in the nose for detecting and tracking targets during combat and drills.

Air Data Sensors: These include instruments such as pitot tubes that measure airspeed, atmospheric pressure and outside air temperature.

Avionics Bay: A compact compartment that houses essential electronic systems, including computers, communication radios and navigation equipment.

Nose Landing Gear: The front wheel assembly that supports the aircraft, helps maintain balance and enables steering while the aircraft is taxiing on the ground.

Also Read:

Air India Phuket-Delhi flight pilot tested positive for psychoactive substance: Probe report