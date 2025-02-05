Why Donald Trump wants to 'take over' war-torn Gaza, what are his future plans? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump

Trump wants to take over Gaza: US President Donald Trump's call to 'take over' Gaza comes as a surprising move after he met Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House. Trump, who has been promoting isolationism and takes pride in the fact that the US is currently not engaged in any foreign military conflicts, making calls to 'take over' Gaza is nothing short of a stunning development. The US president has also revealed that he plans to visit Israel during his second term in office and even suggested he might go to Gaza. Notably, if the Gaza trip takes place, it would present unprecedented logistical and security challenges.

Moreover, it is crucial to underscore why Trump wants to 'take over' Gaza. Trump suggested that Palestinian refugees from the Gaza Strip could be permanently resettled elsewhere, while the US may stage a long-term takeover of the region. He added that redevelopment efforts can be carried out to make the vacated region a seaside paradise in waiting.

Trump calls Gaza, the 'Riviera of the Middle East'

Trump said he envisions “the world's people,” who will be living in a redeveloped Gaza, that he said could look like “the Riviera of the Middle East."

Trump said that the US will, "own it" and work to dismantle the "dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings."

The US President called the Gaza Strip a “symbol of death and destruction”, adding that the US will be a "great keeper of something that is very, very strong, very powerful, and very, very good for the area, not just for Israel, but for the entire Middle East."

How does the move make sense?

The move might have come as Trump would want to ensure the USA's military presence in the area so that it could keep Iran and other anti-US forces under check. Trump, who has been a staunch supporter of Israel, would also like to contribute to getting Israel recognised diplomatically in the region, and the USA's presence in the region will only contribute to the cause.

Earlier, Trump suggested that the US could occupy the Panama Canal by using military force. He also repeatedly insisted that the US could take control of Greenland from Denmark and make Canada the 51st state of the US.

