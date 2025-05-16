Why was Celebi Aviation’s security clearance revoked and what are two entities that were operational in India? Celebi Aviation has two separate entities – one is Celebi Airport Services India that manages the ground handling operations, and the other one is Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India that oversees the cargo services at Delhi International Airport.

New Delhi:

In a significant development, the Central government revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground-handling company Celebi NAS Airport Services, citing national security concerns. In an official order, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) stated: "The security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, under the category Ground Handling Agency was approved by DG, BCAS vide letter no. 15/99/2022-Delhi-BCAS/E-219110 dated 21.11.2022. In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security. This issues with the approval of DG, BCAS."

Why was Celebi Aviation’s security clearance revoked?

The decision frcomes amid growing backlash after Turkiye extended support to Pakistan during heightened tensions with India.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) held a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, demanding that airport authorities cut their ties with Celebi NAS Airport Services, a Turkish company.

The protest was led by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel on Tuesday, who criticised Turkey for extending its support to Pakistan during the recent tensions with India.

"Under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, we will work to shut down all (Turkish) companies operating in Mumbai. Earning money from India and using it to help Pakistan is not going to work in Maharashtra," Murji Patel said.

Earlier, traders across India also decided to boycott Turkish products after the Ankara extended support to Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor to neutralise Islamabad terror infrastructure.

Farmer organisations across Himachal Pradesh have also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose a complete ban on the import of apples from Turkey and enforce strict import duties and quality standards on apples coming from other countries.

What does Celebi Aviation do in India?

Celebi handles about 70 per cent of ground operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, including passenger handling, load control, cargo services, postal services, warehouse management, and bridge operations. It also operates at multiple airports across India.

What were two entities that were operational in India?

Celebi Aviation has two separate entities – one is Celebi Airport Services India that manages the ground handling operations, and the other one is Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India that oversees the cargo services at Delhi International Airport.

The first entity carries out several high-security tasks critical to the safe and efficient functioning of airport operations and that include ramp services, which involve directing aircraft on the ground; load control and flight operations to ensure proper aircraft balance; and bridge operations, which manage the passenger boarding bridges connected to aircraft. The company also handles cargo and postal services, and warehouse management.

Apart from this, the Celebi Aviation also oversees high-security ground and cargo operations at nine major Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. Its responsibilities span ground handling, cargo movement, and airside services — all critical functions tightly regulated due to the sensitive nature of airport zones.