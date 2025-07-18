What legal consequences will 'The Resistance Front' face after US declares TRF a terrorist group? Explained India’s National Investigation Agency has named Sheikh Sajjad Gul, the suspected head of TRF, as the key conspirator behind the Pahalgam attack. While the group initially took responsibility for the deadly assault, it later withdrew its claim- likely in response to rising international pressure.

New Delhi:

In a significant diplomatic and counterterrorism development, the United States has designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-based proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO). The move comes in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead, marking the deadliest assault on Indian soil since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Legal ramifications of the US terror tag

The designation imposes strict legal consequences-

Financial sanctions: US persons and entities are prohibited from providing material support to the group. Immigration restrictions: Members and affiliates of TRF will be barred from entering the United States. Export controls: TRF will face curbs on defence-related exports and dual-use technologies.

The group has also been added to the Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) list under Executive Order 13224.

India links TRF to Lashkar-e-Taiba, targets mastermind

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified Sheikh Sajjad Gul, the TRF's alleged leader, as the mastermind behind the Pahalgam attack. The TRF initially claimed responsibility for the attack but later retracted, likely under pressure as international scrutiny mounted.

International outreach and retaliation

Following the attack, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In parallel, seven Indian delegations visited 33 global capitals, including Washington, to present evidence of Pakistan’s complicity in cross-border terrorism.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s statement

In an official statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the designation reaffirms America’s commitment to justice for the Pahalgam victims and strengthens efforts to counter terrorism globally. He added that TRF’s inclusion under the FTO and SDGT designations highlights the group's continued threat to international security.

“This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The Trump administration remains committed to holding perpetrators accountable,” said Rubio.

Part of a larger global crackdown

TRF now joins the ranks of globally designated terror outfits such as ISIS, Al-Shabaab, Boko Haram, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Jihad Union. The US also reaffirmed the FTO status of Lashkar-e-Taiba, its parent organisation.

The US action against TRF marks a notable diplomatic victory for India, underlining increasing global acknowledgement of Pakistan-backed terrorism. It also sends a strong message of zero tolerance for groups threatening regional and global stability.