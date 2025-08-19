What guarantees has Zelenskyy sought from US to seal peace deal with Russia: Weapons, intelligence and more The Ukrainian President said a part of the security guarantees is a package of US weapons, "which primarily includes aircraft, air defence systems," among others.

Washington:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said he needs “everything” on the security guarantees from the United States when it comes to making a deal to stop the war.

On being asked what guarantees he requires from Donald Trump, such as American troops, intelligence, or equipment, Zelenskyy responded, “Everything.”

“It is everything, really. It includes two parts, a strong Ukrainian army… that I began to discuss with your colleagues,” he told the reporter.

“It’s a lot about weapons, people, training missions, and intelligence. And second, we will discuss with our partners,” he continued.

USD 90 billion package on the table

The Ukrainian President added that part of the security guarantees is a package of US weapons, “which primarily includes aircraft, air defence systems,” among others.

"There indeed is a package with our proposals worth USD 90 billion," Zelenskyy said.

"Security guarantees will probably be ‘unpacked’ by our partners, and more and more details will emerge. All of this will somehow be formalised on paper within the next week to 10 days,” he noted at a broadcast press briefing after his meetings.

Trump signals support

On Monday, Trump told Zelenskyy that the United States would help guarantee Ukraine’s security in any deal to end Russia's war there.

"It is important that the United States is sending a clear signal that it will be among the countries helping to coordinate and will also be a participant in the security guarantees for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

"I believe this is a major step forward," he added.

Best meeting so far

Zelenskyy described his Monday meeting with Trump as his “best” so far, adding that Ukraine is prepared to engage with Russia in “any format.”

He said territorial issues would be discussed directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but no dates have yet been set for a possible meeting with Moscow.

“The question of territories is something we will leave between me and Putin,” Zelenskyy said.