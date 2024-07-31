Wayanad landslides: What was Madhav Gadgil-panel report which recommended no urbanisation on Western Ghats?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Wayanad landslides

Wayanad landslides: As the devastating series of landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad district, claiming nearly 160 lives with the toll expected to rise as rescuers search through the debris, the 13-year-old Madhav Gadgil-panel report on Western Ghats is back in focus. The report has warned against activities such as indiscriminate quarrying and construction in Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs) of the Western Ghats, including regions like Wayanad. The report recommended a complete ban on new urban development in the Western Ghats region to prevent habitat destruction and pollution.

The Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP), also known as the Gadgil Commission, chaired by Madhav Gadgil, had specifically cautioned against anti-environmental activities in Meppadi, where a massive landslide wiped out an entire village. This warning was part of their report submitted to the Centre in August 2011. The report highlighted the critical need to protect the region's fragile ecology to prevent such disasters.

Ecologically Sensitive Areas and Zones

WGEEP, established by the Centre to evaluate the environmental sensitivity of the Western Ghats and the potential impacts of the climate crisis in the region, recommended that 75% of the 129,037 sq km area of the mountain range be designated as ecologically sensitive. This recommendation was based on the presence of dense forests, a large number of endemic species, and unique geology.

In its report, the Madhav Gadgil-led panel had proposed to categorise Ecologically Sensitive Areas and Zones across the Western Ghats. As per the panel report, Sulthan Bathery, Vayittiri, and Manantavadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district need to be placed in the ESZ-I (eco-sensitive zone) category, indicating the highest level of ecological sensitivity. Similarly Perinthalmanna and Tirur taluks in Malappuram are among the taluks that come under ESZ- II.

Here are the key recommendations:

​ The Western Ghats were divided into Ecologically Sensitive Areas, where activities such as urbanization, industrialization, and mining were to be restricted or regulated.

The panel suggested ending mining in ESZ 1 within five years and eliminating the use of chemical pesticides in ESZ 1 and ESZ 2 within five to eight years.

Implement a ban on plastic bags within three years.

Prohibit the cultivation of genetically modified crops throughout the Western Ghats.

The report proposed a complete ban on new urban development in the Western Ghats region to prevent habitat destruction and pollution.

It suggested stringent regulations for development projects, ensuring they comply with environmental standards and do not harm the ecological integrity of the region.

The report emphasised the need for conserving the diverse flora and fauna of the Western Ghats, proposing measures like promoting sustainable agriculture and protecting forests.

It highlighted the importance of involving local communities in conservation efforts and ensuring their livelihoods are not adversely affected by conservation policies.

Regulate tourism carefully to ensure it remains environmentally sustainable and does not disrupt the region's ecological balance.

The report faced opposition from some state governments and industry groups, leading to debates over the balance between development and conservation. The recommendations were further reviewed and modified by the Kasturirangan Committee in 2013, which proposed a more balanced approach. It sought to balance ecological protection with developmental needs, allowing for some regulated development while preserving critical ecological zones.

