Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka postpone visit to landslide-hit Wayanad due to adverse weather conditions

Wayanad landslides: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have postponed their visit to landslide-hit Wayanad owing to inclement weather conditions. The authorities have informed the Congress leaders that they would not be able to land due to incessant rain and adverse weather conditions. The Congress leaders said they would visit the district as soon as possible.

'Will continue to monitor the situation closely'

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad tomorrow to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation. However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions, we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land."

Assuring the people of Wayanad that they would visit the district as soon as possible, Rahul Gandhi said, "In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide all necessary assistance."

"Our thoughts are with the people of Wayanad at this difficult time," he said.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "My brothers and sisters in Wayanad, even though we cannot come to Wayanad tomorrow, our hearts are with you at this tragic hour and we are praying for all of you."

Wayanad landslides

In one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala, massive landslides triggered by torrential rain in Wayanad on Tuesday killed at least 143 people and injured 128 others. Rescue agencies are racing against time to pull out survivors as hundreds remain trapped under the debris, raising fears of increasing fatalities.

With hundreds trapped under the debris, sparking fears of mounting fatalities, rescue agencies were racing against time to pull out any survivors.

There was heart-wrenching scenes as many people were seen crying over their phones. They were wandering and screaming in search of their beloved ones. Several people were found crying and pleading to be rescued, as they were either trapped in their houses or had no way to move out of places where they were stranded. They witnessed mountain like debries after the landslides that left a trail of death and destruction in the picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram about the massive tragedy, said, "Due to the intense rainfall, landslides occurred, and an entire region has been destroyed. Ninety-three bodies have been recovered so far." He said 128 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

"Children who went to sleep last night, including infants, are among those who lost their lives in this disaster and are now buried under the earth. The floodwaters swept away many people. Sixteen bodies were recovered from the Chaliyar River in Pothukallu in Malappuram district (neighbouring Wayanad), and body parts were also found," Vijayan said.

(With PTI inputs)

