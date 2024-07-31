Wayanad landslides LIVE: Death count rises to 146, many still trapped; schools, colleges closed

Wayanad Landslide: Updated Report

Death Toll and Casualties

Death toll: 146

Postmortems completed: 143 bodies

Missing Persons

Official count: 98 missing

Estimates: The actual number of missing persons is believed to be higher than the official count.

Rescue efforts continue as authorities work tirelessly to locate and assist survivors amidst the devastation caused by the landslides.

(Input: T Raghvan)