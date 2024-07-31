Wayanad landslides LIVE: Death count rises to 146, many still trapped; schools, colleges closed

Wayanad landslides: In one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala, more than 145 people have died and nearly 120 have been injured in massive landslides triggered by torrential rains in Wayanad on Tuesday. With hundreds still trapped under the debris, sparking fears of mounting fatalities, rescue agencies, including the Army and NDRF, resumed the rescue operations. The landslides destroyed several houses, uprooted trees and made water bodies swell, hampering the rescue work. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the mountain district of Wayanad and all northern districts of Kerala. This indicates extremely heavy rainfall is expected in these regions, with over 20 cm of rain anticipated within 24 hours.