Wednesday, July 31, 2024
     
  4. Wayanad landslides LIVE: Death count rises to 146, many still trapped; schools, colleges closed
Wayanad landslides LIVE: Death count rises to 146, many still trapped; schools, colleges closed

Wayanad landslides: The landslides caused extensive damage to houses and roads, uprooted trees, and caused water bodies to swell. Rescue efforts to locate and save missing persons are ongoing.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
Wayanad
Updated on: July 31, 2024 7:58 IST
Wayanad landslides
Image Source : INDIA TV Wayanad landslides

Wayanad landslides: In one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala, more than 145 people have died and nearly 120 have been injured in massive landslides triggered by torrential rains in Wayanad on Tuesday. With hundreds still trapped under the debris, sparking fears of mounting fatalities, rescue agencies, including the Army and NDRF, resumed the rescue operations. The landslides destroyed several houses, uprooted trees and made water bodies swell, hampering the rescue work. Meanwhile, the  India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the mountain district of Wayanad and all northern districts of Kerala. This indicates extremely heavy rainfall is expected in these regions, with over 20 cm of rain anticipated within 24 hours.

 

 

 

 

Live updates :Wayanad landslides

  • Jul 31, 2024 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Relatives continue to search for their loved ones

    The bodies of those who died in the landslides have been brought to the Primary Health Center in Meppadi, Wayanad. A total of 94 bodies were received there for post-mortem. Of these, 52 have been claimed by relatives, while 11 remain unidentified. Relatives continue to arrive at the center in search of their loved ones.

    • Bodies Received: 94 bodies brought for post-mortem at Primary Health Center in Meppadi
    • Post-mortems completed: 94
    • Bodies Handed Over: 52 bodies returned to relatives
    • Unidentified Bodies: 11 bodies remain unidentified
  • Jul 31, 2024 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Heavy engineering equipment carried for rescue operations

    Heavy engineering equipment and other bridging equipment are being carried to the spot where rescue operations are currently underway.

  • Jul 31, 2024 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kerala: Relief and rescue operation underway in Wayanad's Chooralmala

    Kerala: Relief and rescue operations are underway in Wayanad's Chooralmala after a landslide.

     

     

  • Jul 31, 2024 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Schools, colleges closed in several districts

    Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod district authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutions including the professional colleges in view of the heavy rain prediction.

  • Jul 31, 2024 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    People have been given shelter in a resort and mosque: NDRF Commander

    NDRF Commander Akhilesh Kumar said, "We rescued injured victims from Mundakkai village yesterday. We fear victims might be trapped in collapsed buildings... Till 10 pm last night, we rescued 70 people, after which we had to stop because of bad weather and rain. Since there are many teams working, we cannot give an exact number of deaths, because we only know about the dead bodies our team has recovered. People have been given shelter in a resort and a mosque on the other side of the river. Since rainfall is going on, there are chances of another landslide."

  • Jul 31, 2024 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Search operation inaffected villages to rescue trapped people continues

    Search operations in the affected villages to rescue trapped people continues.

  • Jul 31, 2024 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Army preparing for second day of rescue operations

    Kerala: Soldiers of the 122 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army preparing for the second day of rescue operations move out from their temporary shelter at local school to calamity-hit areas in Meppadi, Wayanad.

  • Jul 31, 2024 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Death count rises to 146, several missing

    Wayanad Landslide: Updated Report

    Death Toll and Casualties

    • Death toll: 146
    • Postmortems completed: 143 bodies

    Missing Persons

    • Official count: 98 missing

    Estimates: The actual number of missing persons is believed to be higher than the official count.

    Rescue efforts continue as authorities work tirelessly to locate and assist survivors amidst the devastation caused by the landslides.

    (Input: T Raghvan)

     

  • Jul 31, 2024 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    IMD issues red alert for Wayanad, neighbouring districts

    The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the mountain district of Wayanad and all northern districts of Kerala. This indicates extremely heavy rainfall is expected in these regions, with over 20 cm of rain anticipated within 24 hours. In addition to the red alert for Wayanad, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Idukki, and Thrissur, an orange alert was issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts. The orange alert signifies very heavy rain, while a yellow alert, indicating heavy rain, was also issued. READ

  • Jul 31, 2024 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka postpone Wayanad visit

    Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have postponed their visit to landslide-hit Wayanad owing to inclement weather conditions. The authorities have informed the Congress leaders that they would not be able to land due to incessant rain and adverse weather conditions. The Congress leaders said they would visit the district as soon as possible. READ

