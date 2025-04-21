Pope Francis passes away at 88: What happens next and how will a new one be chosen? The death of Pope Francis will set in motion a series of sacred, time-honoured procedures in the Vatican, rooted in traditions that have been followed for decades. These procedures unfold in distinct stages, incorporating established methods and rituals.

With the passing of Pope Francis at the age of 88, the Roman Catholic Church has entered a profound period of mourning and transition. As the 266th pontiff, Pope Francis served as the spiritual leader of more than 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, guiding the Church with humility and a strong commitment to social justice and reform since his election in 2013. His death marks the end of a significant era and initiates the deeply traditional and ceremonial process of electing a new pope—a process known as the papal conclave.

The sede vacante and initial procedures

Immediately following the pope’s death, the Vatican entered a phase known as sede vacante, Latin for “the seat is vacant.” During this time, all major administrative decisions in the Church are paused, and the governance of the Vatican is temporarily managed by the College of Cardinals. However, no changes in Church doctrine or long-term appointments can be made until a new pope is chosen.

The Camerlengo—currently Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell—is responsible for formally confirming the pope's death and overseeing the transition process. This includes securing the papal apartments, organising the funeral, and preparing for the conclave. One of the first symbolic acts is the destruction of the Pope’s "Fisherman's Ring," a gesture that signifies the end of his papal authority.

Funeral and mourning period

Following Catholic tradition, a period of mourning called the Novendiales lasts for nine days, during which memorial Masses and prayers are offered in the Vatican and around the world. Pope Francis, known for his modest lifestyle, had expressed a desire for a simple funeral. His body is expected to lie in repose in St. Peter’s Basilica, where the faithful can pay their final respects. His burial will follow, likely at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, a site of personal significance to him.

The Conclave: Gathering of the Cardinals

Fifteen to twenty days after the pope’s death, the most sacred part of the transition begins—the papal conclave. This secretive election process takes place inside the Sistine Chapel, where no external communication is permitted to ensure complete confidentiality. Only cardinal electors—those under the age of 80—are eligible to participate. The number of voting cardinals typically does not exceed 120.

Before voting begins, the cardinals swear an oath of secrecy and attend a special Mass to pray for divine guidance. The election proceeds through a series of voting rounds, held twice each in the morning and afternoon. To be elected pope, a candidate must receive a two-thirds majority vote.

Symbolism and the vote

After each round of voting, the ballots are burned on a stove within the Sistine Chapel. The colour of the smoke signals the outcome to the world: black smoke means no decision has been reached, while white smoke announces the election of a new pope. Bells may also ring to accompany the white smoke, confirming the joyful news to those gathered in St. Peter’s Square and viewers worldwide.

Acceptance and public declaration

Once a candidate secures the required votes, he is asked by the Dean of the College of Cardinals if he accepts the role of Bishop of Rome and universal head of the Catholic Church. Upon acceptance, he chooses a papal name—one that often reflects his spiritual vision or pays homage to a predecessor. The new pope is then dressed in the white cassock, a symbol of purity and renewal.

Finally, a senior cardinal appears on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica and proclaims the historic words: “Habemus Papam!”—“We have a pope!” The new pontiff then emerges to deliver his first blessing to the people of Rome and the entire world, officially beginning his papacy.

Who are possible candidates?

Any baptized Roman Catholic male is eligible to be pope, but since 1378, only cardinals have been selected. Some current leading candidates:

Cardinal Pietro Parolin of Italy, 70, Francis' secretary of state and a veteran Vatican diplomat.

Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada, 80, head of the Vatican's bishops office from 2010 to 2023.

Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn of Austria, 80, a student of Pope Benedict XVI, and thus ostensibly having appeal for conservatives.

Cardinal Luis Tagle of the Philippines, 67, brought by Francis to head the Vatican's massive missionary office.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Italy, 69, a Francis protégé who headed the Italian bishops conference.

A new chapter begins

As Catholics around the world mourn the death of Pope Francis, attention now turns to the conclave and the election of his successor. The coming weeks will shape the future of the Church as it chooses a new leader to guide it through modern challenges while preserving centuries of spiritual tradition. The process not only honours ancient rituals but also represents a moment of hope, transition, and continuity for the global Catholic community.