Kunal Kamra's remarks on Shinde ignite controversy: Freedom of speech or defamation? What does expert say? Kunal Kamra's remarks on Eknath Shinde have once again sparked a nationwide debate on freedom of speech. While a few politicians are backing the comedian, others argue that his statements amount to defamation. Here's what legal experts have to say on the matter.

Kunal Kamra row: Comedian Kunal Kamra has ignited a crucial debate surrounding the boundaries of freedom of speech and the potential for defamation following his recent satirical performance targeting Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. During his "Naya Bharat" show at Mumbai's Habitat comedy club, Kamra labelled Shinde a "gaddar" (traitor), a reference to Shinde's political realignment in 2022. This act has led to legal scrutiny and public discourse on the delicate balance between expressive freedoms and reputational harm.

The controversy erupted when Kamra's performance clip went viral and drew sharp reactions from members of Shinde's Shiv Sena party. In retaliation, approximately 20 party supporters vandalised the Habitat comedy club, resulting in multiple arrests, including that of Shiv Sena's youth leader, Rahul Kanal. The club has since temporarily closed its doors. ​ Deputy Chief Minister Shinde responded to the incident by acknowledging the right to freedom of speech but emphasised the necessity of boundaries. "Freedom of speech is there. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone," he added.

However, several political figures, including Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan and Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, have come forward to defend Kamra's freedom of expression and criticise the actions of those who vandalised the Mumbai venue where his show was filmed. Speaking to the media, Bachchan questioned the limits placed on freedom of expression in the country. "If there is a restriction on speaking, what will become of you? You are anyway in a bad situation. There are restrictions on you. You would be told to speak just on this and nothing else, that do not interview Jaya Bachchan," she added.

Legal framework: What does expert say?

Meanwhile, India TV reached out to a legal expert to shed light on the fine line between freedom of speech under Article 19 and the legal constraints of defamation. Rudra Vikram Singh, advocate at Supreme Court, said the line between freedom of speech and legal threshold is well explained by 5-judge constitution bench of Supreme Court in Kaushal Kishore Vs State of UP, wherein the apex court has held that freedom of speech couldn’t be restricted for any reason other than those Article 19 (2) of the Constitution of India.

“In a recent controversy, however, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has all the rights to sue Kunal Kamra in a defamation suit, as the words uttered by him is not only defamatory but also was said in public which is duly covered under the definition of ‘Defemation’. To explain this, Supreme Court has ruled out in Rajagopal vs State of Tamilnadu that any defamatory statement can’t be protected without factual background,” he said.

Provision under Article 19

The Indian Constitution's Article 19(1)(a) guarantees citizens the right to freedom of speech and expression. However, this right is not absolute. Article 19(2) permits the state to impose reasonable restrictions in the interests of sovereignty, integrity, security, public order, decency, morality, and notably, defamation. ​

