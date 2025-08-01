India fast-tracks Sawalkote Hydropower Project in J-K after Indus treaty pause: How will it benefit? The Sawalkote Hydropower Project is a 2,185 megawatt (MW) run-of-the-river hydroelectric plant proposed on the Chenab River in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. It will be the largest hydroelectric project in the Union Territory and one of the biggest in North India.

In a significant move with both developmental and geopolitical implications, the Indian government has fast-tracked the long-pending Sawalkote Hydropower Project in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision comes months after India decided to pause its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) dispute resolution process with Pakistan. The renewed push signals India's intent to assert its rights over the use of the Indus river system while boosting clean energy production in the strategically sensitive Union Territory.

What is the Sawalkote Hydropower Project?

The Sawalkote Hydropower Project is a 2,185 megawatt (MW) run-of-the-river hydroelectric plant proposed on the Chenab River in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. It will be the largest hydroelectric project in the Union Territory and one of the biggest in North India. The project, first conceptualised in the 1980s and revised several times due to environmental and technical concerns, had remained on the back burner for decades. However, with growing emphasis on energy self-reliance, carbon neutrality, and water sovereignty, it is now being revived with fresh urgency.

Strategic significance amid Indus Treaty pause

The renewed focus on the Sawalkote project comes amid a notable shift in India's stance on the Indus Waters Treaty, a 1960 agreement brokered by the World Bank that governs water-sharing of the Indus river system between India and Pakistan. In January 2023, India issued a notice to Pakistan for a review of the treaty, citing Islamabad’s repeated objections to Indian hydropower projects and its refusal to resolve the issues through bilateral talks. With this context, accelerating hydro projects like Sawalkote signals India's assertion of its treaty rights, particularly over the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab), where India is permitted limited non-consumptive use, such as hydropower.

Key benefits of the Sawalkote Project

1. Clean and Reliable Energy

The project is expected to generate over 7,000 million units of electricity annually, helping reduce dependence on fossil fuels. It aligns with India's commitment to its climate goals under the Paris Agreement and will help meet growing energy demands in northern India.

2. Energy Security for Jammu & Kashmir

Sawalkote is expected to enhance power availability in the Union Territory, especially during winters when electricity shortages are frequent. It also has the potential to turn J-K into a power-surplus region, creating scope for exporting surplus energy to the national grid.

3. Employment and economic boost

Construction and operational phases of the project are expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, boost local infrastructure and attract investment in allied sectors. For a region affected by prolonged conflict, such economic activity can be transformative.

4. Water management and flood control

By regulating the flow of the Chenab River, the Sawalkote project could contribute to flood mitigation downstream, while also ensuring better water management for agriculture and domestic use.

5. Geopolitical leverage

From a strategic viewpoint, fast-tracking projects like Sawalkote strengthens India's legal and diplomatic position under the Indus Waters Treaty by asserting its rightful use of river resources. It also counters Pakistan's repeated attempts to internationalise water-sharing issues.

