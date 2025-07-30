Indus Water Treaty will be held in abeyance until Pakistan stops supporting terrorism: S Jaishankar In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, EAM S Jaishankar called him "China Guru", saying he takes private tuition from the Chinese ambassador.

New Delhi:

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday addressed Rajya Sabha and said blood and water will not flow together, and added that the Indus Water Treaty will be held in abeyance until Pakistan irrevocably gives up its support of terrorism.

Indus Water Treaty in many ways is a very unique agreement

He said, "The Indus Water Treaty in many ways is a very unique agreement. I cannot think of any agreement in the world where a country has allowed its major rivers to flow to the next country without having rights on that river. So it was an extraordinary agreement and, it's important when we have put it in abeyance, to recall the history of this event. Yesterday I heard people, some people are uncomfortable with history. They prefer that historical things be forgotten. Maybe it does not suit them, they only like to recall some things..."

Jaishankar on Pahalgam terror attack

Jaishankar talked about the Pahalgam terror attack in Rajya Sabha and said it was absolutely unacceptable as the redline was crossed and there had to be accountability and justice.

He said in the last decade, India was able to put terrorism on the global agenda -whether it is BRICS, SCO, QUAD or at the bilateral level.

Jaishankar also targeted Jawaharlal Nehru over his statement in Parliament back in 1960 regarding the treaty.

"On November 30th 1960. He (Jawaharlal Nehru) says I would like to know if this house is to judge the quantum of supply of water or money to be given. People objected to that. PM also said, 'Let me do this treaty for the interest of Pakistani Punjab, not a word about farmers of Kashmir or Punjab. Not a word about Rajasthan or Gujarat,'" Jaishankar said.

He further added that PM Modi has "corrected" Jawaharlal Nehru's "mistakes" when it comes to handling the Indus Water Treaty and Article 370.

"We were told for 60 years that nothing could be done. Pandit Nehru's mistake can't be corrected. The Narendra Modi government showed it can be corrected. Article 370 was corrected, and IWT is being corrected. The Indus Water Treaty will be held in abeyance until Pakistan irrevocably gives up its support of terrorism. We have warned that Blood and water will not flow together," he said.

Also Read: