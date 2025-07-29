'Avenged April 22 Pahalgam attack in 22 minutes, called out Pakistan's nuclear bluff': PM Modi In just 22 minutes, Indian forces delivered a precise and calculated strike, avenging the April 22 attack with clear and focused objectives, PM Modi said in the Lok Sabha while speaking about Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the India Armed Forces avenged the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in 22 minutes with its Operation Sindoor by attacking terror launch pads in Pakistan and by calling out Islamabad's nuclear bluff.

"In just 22 minutes, Indian forces delivered a precise and calculated strike, avenging the April 22 attack with clear and focused objectives," PM Modi said.

He also said that the military was given a free hand to make their own decisions when the conflict with Pakistan escalated in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor on May 7.

"Following the Pahalgam attack, the Pakistani military braced for a strong Indian retaliation, even going so far as to issue nuclear threats However, on May 6 and 7, India carried out a swift and decisive response, leaving Pakistan unable to react," he said.

The Prime Minister said that after April 22nd, he made a public commitment to ensure that the terrorists would be eradicated. I also declared that their handlers would be held accountable and face consequences.