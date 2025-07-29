No world leader or country stopped us from taking action against Pakistan: PM Modi | Top quotes Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor. PM Modi praised the precision strike carried out by Indian forces, underlined the government's resolve to combat terrorism, and accused Pakistan of sheltering terror masterminds.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered a forceful address in the Lok Sabha during the special discussion on Operation Sindoor, asserting that India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack was decisive, independent, and beyond the reach of international pressure.

“No country in the world stopped us from taking action against Pakistan. We acted on our own terms,” the Prime Minister said. Referring to India’s swift military response to the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir, he declared, “Our armed forces avenged the Pahalgam attack within 22 minutes — and with such precision that even today, the masterminds of terror are having sleepless nights.”

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from the day:

“No country in the world stopped India from any action in its defence against terrorism.” - PM Modi emphasised that India acted with full autonomy and global support in its retaliation against the Pahalgam attack. “India got support from the entire world, but, unfortunately, the Congress did not support the valour of our soldiers.” - He accused the Opposition, particularly Congress, of failing to rise above politics during a moment of national crisis. “Pakistani airbases hit by India are still in ICU.” - Using a stark metaphor, PM Modi said the damage inflicted on Pakistani military infrastructure was severe and long-lasting. “Only three countries spoke in favour of Pakistan at the UN — the world stood with India.” - He noted the global diplomatic shift that now favours India’s stance against cross-border terrorism. “We called out Pakistan’s nuclear bluff — India will not bow to blackmail.” - Rejecting threats of nuclear escalation, Modi said India acted decisively without succumbing to fear. “Our operations range from Sindoor to Sindhu… Pakistan knows the price of misadventure.” - He warned Pakistan that India’s strategic response can range from targeted strikes to leveraging tools like the Indus Waters Treaty. “Earlier, masterminds of terror attacks knew nothing would happen — now they know India will come for them.” - Modi contrasted the past inaction with the current government’s assertive approach to national security. “Made-in-India drones and missiles exposed the strength of Pakistani weapons.” - He praised the domestic defence sector, highlighting how indigenous technology played a key role in Operation Sindoor. “We destroyed terror sites deep inside Pakistan within 22 minutes to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack.” - Reiterating the speed and precision of the operation, Modi framed it as a symbol of India’s new military resolve. “This Parliament session is a Vijayotsav, a celebration of how we destroyed the headquarters of terror.” - He concluded by calling the session a national celebration of victory against terrorism, attributing it to the unity and strength of India’s people and forces.

Throughout his speech, the Prime Minister reaffirmed trust in India’s armed forces and sent a clear message to both Pakistan and political detractors at home: India now responds to terror on its own terms, and without hesitation.

(With agency inputs)