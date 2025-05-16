Fresh Covid wave hits China and Thailand as cases surge across Asia | Here's what you should know COVID-19 cases are rising in parts of Asia, including Thailand and China, due to waning immunity, but health authorities urge vigilance—not panic—as most cases remain mild.

New Delhi:

A fresh wave of COVID-19 infections is sweeping across parts of Southeast and East Asia, with Hong Kong, Singapore, China, and Thailand all reporting a noticeable uptick in cases. While the situation varies from country to country, the general trend is clear: the virus is once again on the move. But is this cause for concern?

Where are cases rising?

Hong Kong

Health officials have confirmed that Hong Kong is experiencing a new wave of COVID-19. The percentage of respiratory samples testing positive has jumped from 1.7% in March to 11.4%—even higher than during the August 2024 peak. Serious cases and deaths are primarily among the elderly with underlying health conditions.

Singapore

Singapore has seen a 28% spike in COVID cases in early May, with weekly infections rising to 14,200 and daily hospitalisations increasing by about 30%. The health ministry attributes this to waning immunity rather than more dangerous variants.

China

China’s COVID numbers are climbing again, nearing the peak levels seen during last summer’s wave. Testing positivity rates have more than doubled in recent weeks, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Thailand

In Thailand, cases have risen following the Songkran festival in April. Two cluster outbreaks have been reported, and health authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

Why are cases going Up?

The most likely explanation is waning immunity. As more time passes since people received their last vaccine dose or had a natural infection, their protection against the virus—especially against mild or moderate illness—fades.

In Singapore, many people seeking treatment for COVID symptoms reportedly haven't had a booster in over a year. This pattern may be similar in other countries as well.

There’s no evidence so far that new variants—such as LF.7 and NB.1.8, both related to JN.1—are more severe or more transmissible than previous strains.

What are health authorities saying?

Vaccinations and Boosters: Countries are encouraging at-risk individuals, especially seniors or those with chronic health conditions, to get booster shots if they haven’t done so recently.

Precautionary Measures: People are advised to take simple steps like hand hygiene, wearing masks in crowded areas, and staying home if feeling unwell.

No Alarms Yet: Authorities are not signaling major concern. There are no new restrictions or emergency measures. So far, health systems are coping well.

So, should you be worried?

Not necessarily.

If you are healthy, vaccinated, and not in a high-risk group, the current wave is being treated much like a seasonal flu surge. Most infections are mild, and people recover without complications.

However, if you are older, immunocompromised, or have underlying conditions, you should consider getting a booster if it’s been more than a year since your last dose. Wearing a mask in busy indoor settings and avoiding travel when sick are also smart precautions.

The bottom line

COVID-19 hasn’t gone away—it’s become an endemic virus, like the flu, that causes periodic waves. The current spike in Asia is a reminder to stay vigilant, but there’s no need to panic. With updated vaccines, common-sense precautions, and robust healthcare responses, this wave is being managed carefully.

Stay informed, stay protected—but don’t be alarmed.