Earthquake hits Russia: Why is Kamchatka called 'Ring Of Fire' and why this region is prone to quakes?

Moscow:

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) stated, triggering tsunami alerts across the Pacific, including Russia, Japan, Guam, Hawaii, and Alaska.

As per the updates by the NCS, the earthquake took place at a latitude of 52.56 north and a longitude of 160.10 east and was at a depth of 55 kilometres."EQ of M: 7.8, On: 30/07/2025 04:54:56 IST, Lat: 52.56 N, Long: 160.10 E, Depth: 55 Km, Location: Off East Coast of Kamchatka," the NCS stated.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) Tsunami Alerts issued a series of advisories and watches, including a Tsunami Advisory for Alaska's Aleutian Islands from Attu to Samalga Pass in the US, with a potential tsunami threat for Russia and Japan, warning of possible waves up to 1 meter in Japan and over 3 meters in Russia.

A Tsunami Watch was issued for Hawaii, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was reported 136 kilometres east-southeast of Russia's Petropavlovsk.

In the meantime, the Japan Meteorological Agency stated that a tsunami of 1 metre may reach Japan following the tremors, Kyodo News reported.

As per the USGS, the quake occurred as the result of shallow reverse faulting, as the Pacific plate moves west-northwest with respect to the North American plate at about 77 mm per year, while the North American plate extends westward beyond the North American continent.

Why is Kamchatka called ‘Ring Of Fire’?

Kamchatka is part of the "Ring of Fire," as it is a geologically active region known for its frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. This horseshoe-shaped zone encircles the Pacific Ocean and is characterised by intense seismic activity due to the movement and interaction of tectonic plates.

The Russian Academy of Sciences said it was the strongest quake to hit the region since 1952.