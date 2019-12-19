ZEE to branch out with 4 new regional channels

Media and entertainment network ZEE is expanding its regional footprint further by launching four new regional channels. The network officials on Wednesday unveiled four new channels -- Zee Punjabi and three movie channels -- Zee Biskope in Bhojpuri, Zee Thirai in Tamil and Zee Picchar in Kannada. Talking about the upcoming Punjabi GEC, Amit Shah, Cluster Head - West, North & Premium Channels, says it will celebrate Punjab.

"It is for every Punjabi. There is enough and more material for each and every household. We have have original fiction shows on different concepts like the army, partition is a big aspect, love like Heer-Ranjha, NRI is a big concept in Punjab... Music is big part. We have a dedicated music time band," Shah told IANS.

He added that the channel will also showcase world premiers as well as library films.

"We also have movies that would be aired... We have non fiction shows like 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi' which is our iconic properties. It's like a good feast where everyone will find something and enjoy," he added.

The Tamil movie channel will have 52 premiers in 52 weeks with breakless movies in the afternoon slot.

The Bhojpuri and Kannada channels too promise over 300+ entertaining films.

What kind of audience are they targeting with their new channels?

Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, ZEEL told IANS: "For each audience... it's different. So for the Punjabi channel it is the entire Punjab state population currently they don't have a Punjabi GEC offering... For the movie channels Kannada movie and Tamil movie audience."

Agarwal added: "But for Biskope, (Bhojpuri channel) I think 13 million people in the metropolitan and mini metros watch Bhojpuri movies (outside of Bihar). But I think with Biskope we have we sense that it will be larger and it might have a national play. So those are the target audience we are going behind.

