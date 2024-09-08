Vikas Sethi, known for his role in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Kahiin To Hoga', dies at 48

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM TV actor Vikas Sethi

Vikas Sethi, popular TV actor known for his role in TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahiin To Hoga died on Saturday. He was 48. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle and shared the shocking news of the actor's sudden passing away. He is survived by his wife Jhanvi Sethi and their twin sons. As per a report by Telly Chakkar, Vikas died in his sleep, following a severe cardiac arrest.

Vikas' collegues and his fans' reaction

Devastated by the news of Vikas Sethi's untimely demise, his fans and his friends from the television industry expressed their grief in the post shared by Viral Bhayani. Model actor Navina Bole wrote, ''RIP''. TV actor Hiten Tejwani shared a couple of joining hands emojis in the comment section. TV actor Suyyash Rai commented, ''Yaar,'' along with a broken heart emoji. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim wrote, ''OMG… sad news.. May his soul rest in peace.'' One user wrote, ''Om shanti.'' Another user commented, ''So sad what happened to him suddenly.''