Malayalam actor Vinayakan booked for 'rude behaviour' at Hyderabad airport | Know full story

Malayalam actor Vinayakan, who is known for playing the antagonist in Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, was booked on Saturday under the city police act by Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police, following a complaint that he behaved rudely with the gate staff at the aerodrome.

Vinayakan, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, would be let off after questioning, police said. The actor, who was flying from Kochi to Goa via Hyderabad, allegedly argued and spoke rudely with the gate staff of an airline on Saturday evening, after which he was handed over to the CISF. He was taken into custody following a complaint by the CISF, police added.

This is not the first time that an action has been taken against the actor for allegedly creating a scene in public life. Last year in October, he was arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus at a police station in Kochi in an inebriated state.

The actor allegedly caused a commotion at the Ernakulam Town North police station, where he was summoned by the police over a dispute with his wife at his apartment. He was arrested for making trouble at the police station, a senior police officer said. The actor was then taken to a nearby hospital for necessary medical examination, the officer said.

Vinayakan while leaving with the police from the hospital after his medical examination, told mediapersons that he was unaware why he was arrested. When asked about the reason for his arrest, the actor said, "I came to file a complaint. Please ask the police why I was brought here (hospital). A police officer also said that police were called to Vinayakan's apartment by the actor to resolve some issues with his wife.

Vinayakan has acted in Malayalam films like Kammatipaadam and Thottappan, showcasing his versatility as a character actor.

(With PTI inputs)