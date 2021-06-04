Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOSTBOYJOURNEY Vikas Gupta tests Covid positive, isolates himself at home

Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta tested positive for coronavirus. He took to his social media to inform his fans about the same and revealed that he is under home quarantine. He also asked those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested as well. The note read, "Being positive is not always good and in this case absolutely not. I have tested positive for Covid. I would request anyone who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested. I have isolated myself and quarantines at home hoping to recover soon."

He added, "I have really been careful but there might have been a lapse. Have tested positive for Covid. If anyone one of you have been in contact with me please do watch out for the symptoms and get yourself tested. I hope none of you have to but in case you need any help or information do leave a message and I shall do the best I can. Stay safe."

Vikas Gupta's celebrity friends send him wishes and love through his Instagram post. Gauahar Khan wrote, "Get well soonest." Jaan Kumar Sanu commented, "Get well soon Vikas Bhai ." Sayantani Ghosh wrote, "Please tc ,get well soon."

On a related note, Vikas Gupta participated in Bigg Boss 14 earlier this year and made many shocking revelations about his personal life. Vikas revealed that he was under debts amounting to rupees 1.8 crore. In one of the episodes, he had said, "Imagine the things I have gone through. My parents had clearly said we will not be able to have a claim on Vikas' property if we go against him in the media. I am sorry to be saying this, and God forbid, but normal kids do not go before parents".

Vikas further revealed why he did not pay his mother's medical expenses and asked her to leave his house. "There was this point when I had to sell my house and when I called my mother to talk about it, she just said 'I am busy, on a trip, I will talk to you 10 days later'. It was then that I told them, 'I am broke and I cannot bear the cost of the treatment. I asked them to sell our house in Dehradun, and instead of giving me my share of the money, and use it for her treatment. I had no other option, I had loans amounting to rupees1.8 crore."