TV actress says junior artiste raped her, left her pregnant

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2019 15:00 IST
Image Source : PIXABY

A television actress has reportedly accused a junior artiste of raping her in a hotel room. She has further alleged that she subsequently got pregnant.

The junior artiste hails from Yamunanagar in Haryana, and is missing as of now.

The Mumbai-based actress became friends with the junior artiste in October this year, according to a report in timesnownews.com. She has claimed that the junior artist drugged her in a hotel room before raping her.

When she discovered she is pregnant, she reportedly asked him to marry her, but he refused.

The accused went missing soon after the actress filed a complaint at Yamunanagar Police Station.

According to reports, the accused's family has been supportive of him. The actress has alleged that his family is aware of all that has happened but is refusing to help her in any way.

Reports state the actress and the junior artiste first met in Mumbai and have worked together in a few shows. The two were good friends for a while before things soured between them.

The police is in the lookout for the accused.

