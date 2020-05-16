Image Source : INDIA TV TV actor Manmeet Grewal commits suicide; he was in depression due to debts

TV actor Manmeet Grewal has committed suicide yesterday night. The actor, seen who has worked in shows like Sony SAB's 'Aadat Se Majboor’ and &TV’s ‘Kuldeepak', used to live with his wife in a rented flat in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar. He was in a financial crisis and due to heavy debt that he has taken, he decided to end his life. He was suffering from depression. Prima facie no foul play, Joint Commissioner Navi Mumbai Raj Kumar Watkar confirmed to India TV.

Inputs by Rajiv Singh

