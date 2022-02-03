Thursday, February 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • There are two Indias now, one for rich and another for poor, Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
  • Presidential address didn't touch central challenges: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
  • Presidential address was a long list of things Govt claims to have done: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. The Kapil Sharma Show: Here's why Deepika Padukone loves Goa

The Kapil Sharma Show: Here's why Deepika Padukone loves Goa

Kapil Sharma says Deepika Padukone has a special place for Goa and she really enjoys being there, she even shot for the film, 'Finding Fanny' and 'Gehraiyaan' in the pristine state.  

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 03, 2022 6:19 IST
Deepika Padukone
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone along with her 'Gehraiyaan' co-stars Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa will be seen talking about their upcoming film in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The cast along with the director Shakun Batra also share about the fun experience they had on and off camera much to the delight of the viewers. During an engaging banter with the cast, host of the show Kapil Sharma asks Deepika to reveal her reason behind her love for Goa.

Kapil asks Deepika if she actually wanted to take the cast to Goa to bond or in reality she wanted to go on a holiday to which, Deepika jokingly says, "Nahi bus aise hi holiday pe jana chahati".

Kapil then adds that Deepika has a special place for Goa and she really enjoys being there, she even shot for the film, 'Finding Fanny' in the pristine state.

Deepika adds, "Ha bachpan mai mein bahaut mein goa jaati thi toh mujhe laga ki hum sab saath mein challenge."

The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Write a comment

Budget 2022
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News