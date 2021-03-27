Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALRAHULROY Talaash Ek Sitare Ki: Where is Rahul Roy, actor who redefined Aashiqui?

Known actor of the 90s, Rahul Roy is still called the icon of romance after he won heart with his acting debut in the 1990 blockbuster Aashiqui. The actor's notable performance made him the most desirable among the viewers as well as the filmmakers. However, soon after he reached the heights of stardom, Rahul Roy disappeared from the silver screen with time. In a candid chat with host Charul Malik in India TV's special show 'Talaash Ek Sitare Ki', the actor revealed that while he has been inactive, he hasn't left the showbiz.

Last year, Rahul Roy was in Kargil where he was shooting for his latest project titled "LAC: Live The Battle" when he suffered a brain stroke. He was then rushed back to Mumbai and admitted to Nanavati Hospital. After recovering from the stroke, the actor has been undergoing speech therapy. Host Charul Malik contacted Roy's close friends from the industry including Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly who was with Rahul in Bigg Boss. The celebrities extended their best wishes for the actor.

When Charul Malik enquired about his health, Rahul Roy revealed that he has been undergoing speech therapy these days and has recovered a lot. He also shared that he has been following a strict diet and doing yoga to become healthy and fit as soon as possible. In his free time, the actor listens to his favorite music to relax his mind.

Talking about his latest project for which he was in Kargil, it is based on the real-life event of Galwan Ghati. Directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta, the film is jointly produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma and Nivedita Basu. Rahul in the same will be seen playing the role of a Major. The film also features Bigg Boss 14 ex-contestant Nishant Singh Malkani.

On the career front, Rahul Roy has been away from the limelight since long. He has been a part of films like 'Pyaar Ka Saaya', 'Jaanam', 'Sapne Sajan Ke', to name a few. Apart from films, Rahul has also been a part of the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 1 where he was announced the winner.