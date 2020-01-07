Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 2900 episodes, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi elated

One of the successful running shows of the small screen-- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes its 2900 episodes on January 7, 2020. It is one of the best entertaining comedy shows that has been going on from the past decade and will complete its twelfth year. Be it entertaining the audience or giving information or spreading awareness, the show has done it all. Not only this, it was announced as the ambassador for the Swachh Bharat Campaign by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. And now that it has achieved yet another milestone, the lead actor Dilip Joshi who is seen playing the role of Jethalal in the show has shared his feelings on the same.

An ecstatic Dilip told Bollywoodlife, "2900 happysodes J! Congratulations from TMKOC Family to each one of you! There is so much excitement on the set every day and all the people associated with the show that shooting every single episode feels very fresh even after 11 years. An accomplishment of this magnitude would not have been possible without the constant support and love of our viewers and the hard work of the entire team."

Not only him, but even the producer of the show Asit Modi also showed his excitement and said that he is happy that his show is going super strong. He said that the year 2020 started with a bang and they have a lot of surprises for the audiences for the days to come. Modi said, "The strength of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as a show is great concept, innovative stories, and unique storytelling. To achieve this is surely a good feeling as hard work, focus and dedication never goes waste. This feat would not have been possible without the constant support and love from our viewers and hard work of the entire team of TMKOC and SAB TV."

Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide said that the show has a long way to go. He said that the affection from the audience has driven them to put more effort to make the show even more entertaining. He said, "Over the making of these 2900 episodes, I have become part of a bigger and loving family of Gokuldham Society. There is still a long way to go from here and I just pray that we continue to receive the love and support of our viewers like we have been receiving for over the last 11 years."

The show was in the limelight also for Disha Vakani who played the role of Dayabenand went missing after her maternity leave. There were various reports of her returning but to date, the same has not happened. Meanwhile, fans still wait for her re-entry.

