Super Dancer Chapter 4: Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure and Hema Malini on special weekend episode

The weekend episodes of reality show Super Dancer – Chapter 4 has much in store for the viewers. Gracing the show will be veteran actors and all-time favourites of Bollywood– Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure. Apart from them, an episode will also feature the evergreen ‘Dream Girl' Hema Malini. The viewers will also get to see Mouni Roy and Jubin Nautiyal who will appear as special guests to promote their new song.



From Poonam Dhillon's excitement to be on the show to Padmini Kolhapure showcasing her dance moves with the contestants and from Jubin Nautiyal singing the song ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahe aur Hum’, to Mouni Roy performing on ‘Gali Gali’ to Hema Malini teasing all as she brings the winner’s trophy with her, the reality show has much to offer over the weekend. Take a glimpse of it here:

Adding more, this weekend marks the ‘Race to Super 6’ where two contestants will be sent back for revision. Viewers will find out who amongst the 8 contestants will step ahead in the Race to Super 6?

The grand finale of Super Dancer Chapter 4, ‘Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav’ will be held on 9th October.



Super Dancer - Chapter 4 which has Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu as the judges of the dance reality show, premieres at 8.00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.