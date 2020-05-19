Sumeet Raghvan, who played Sudama in Mahabharat, reveals why he bagged the role

Image Source : MARATHICELEBS_COM/ INSTAGRAM Mahabharat has been brought back on the small screen amid the ongoing lockdown.

Actor Sumeet Raghvan, who essayed the character of adolescent Sudama in B.R. Chopras "Mahabharat" decades ago, says that he had no inkling that the show would create history. "I was very young when I bagged the role, and I was as excited as any new kid on the block. I was quite skinny at the time, probably that's why I got the role," he quipped.

"We had barely shot for 3 to 4 days and I remember shooting the Sandipani Ashram portions in Film City and the rain dance sequence at Chena creek. Back then, I did not realise that I was going to be a part of history," he added.

"Mahabharat" featured Mukesh Khanna as Bhishma, Pankaj Dheer as Karna, Gajendra Chouhan as Yudhishthir, Arjun as Arjun, Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, Puneet Issar as Duryodhan and Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna.

"But I do remember seeing Mukeshji and Nitishji on the set. They were in their prime then, and I was completely in awe of them," said Sumeet. The show has been brought back on the small screen amid the ongoing lockdown.

"Once the episodes were aired again, there was a flurry of questions on my social media profile. People were taking screenshots of the episode tagging me, asking, ‘Is this you? We never knew you were a part of this epic show!' I am happy that I got to work with such revered actors and be a part of a classic like 'Mahabharat'," he said.

