Splitsvilla X contestant Anmol Chaudhary opens up on her pregnancy journey as single unmarried mother

Former Splitsvilla contestant Anmol Chaudhary recently revealed through an Instagram post that she has a son. She updated her bio too saying she is an unmarried single mother. Recently, she also opened up on her pregnancy journey and how her ex-boyfriend was against her decision to go ahead with the pregnancy. She was in a relationship with her boyfriend for two years before parting ways and chose to become a single unmarried mother.

Anmol had shared a picture with her son. "Meet Jayce, the only love of my life, my son," she wrote in the caption.

In an interview with ETimes Anmol said, "That was in December 2019, when I missed my periods and realised that I was pregnant. I immediately decided that I wouldn’t keep the baby because it was not possible for me to manage a child that time. And that is what I told my boyfriend too. Then the doctor did an ultrasound but when I saw the heartbeat during that I started crying."

"My former lover was against it, but I was firm that I would go ahead with the pregnancy...I wanted to post pictures and tell the world that I am pregnant, but I didn’t do that. Only a few friends of mine knew about it. Even my parents weren’t aware; I didn’t tell them because I knew that they wouldn’t take it well...Since I had gained a lot of weight due to the pregnancy, some people started fat shamming me. I wanted to tell the world why I had gained weight, but I couldn’t. I needed to stay calm because it could affect my baby.”

Anmol also revealed that she did not receive any concrete support from her ex-boyfriend but her sister was always by her side. She further said that she wish to keep her child away from any emotional turmoil. She said,” I keep him so happy that he has turned out to be a child who loves playing with people. I want to set the right example for him and I want him to grow in a positive environment. He will be a year old soon."

Anmol took part in Splitsvilla's season 10. She was eliminated after reaching 13th place. She was dumped by Priyank Sharma and Nibedita Pal.