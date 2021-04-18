Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOMYA SETH Somya Seth opens up on having suicidal tendencies, 'my unborn son saved my life'

Television actress Somya Seth who was last seen in the show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat in the year 2016 opened up on her suicidal tendencies and how she battled them during her pregnancy. The actress revealed that her unborn son, Ayden who is now three and a half years old saved her life.

In 2019, Somya had hinted towards her troubled marriage with Arun Kapoor. The actress got divorced and is currently living in the US for the past five years and is now a single mother. Talking to ETimes, the actress revealed that before the birth of his son I 2017 the actress wanted to commit suicide. She said, "I remember this one time when I was standing in front of the mirror, unable to recognize my own self.I was completely bruised. I didn't eat for several days even though I was pregnant. I couldn't dare to look at the mirror for a few days and when I finally did, I just wanted to end my life.

"However, I was pregnant. And that's when I felt that if I die my child would not know how much I love him/her. He would have to live without a mother for the rest of his life. I could kill myself but could never think of harming my own child. So yes, that's how my son Ayden saved my life.", she added.

She is currently having joint custody of Aydn with her ex-husband. The actress said, "He is with me every other week. We do simple things like sleeping on our deck under the sun, screaming on top of our voices in the woods, just petting Maggi, our dog, or cooking food, playing, and sometimes making trips to the zoo. But majorly due to Covid, we are home. Ayden and his friends love painting, cycling and singing songs."

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit pens emotional note, 'Heartbreaking to see pandemic taking over our lives yet again'

Somya rose to fame with her character in the hit TV show Navya with Shaheer Sheikh in 2011.

The actress also spills beans on her return to acting she said, "I enjoy acting, It was such a fun and creative outlet for me. I am passionate about it, being able to play different roles makes me so happy. Since I am not actively looking for projects I can't say when I'll be on screen again."

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan's hilarious video amid 'Bhediya' shoot leaves Masaba, Kriti, Anushka Sharma & others ROFLing