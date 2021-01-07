Shivangi Joshi reacts to Naira's death sequence in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: I was in tears

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@YRKKH_4EVER Shivangi Joshi reacts to Naira's death sequence in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Most popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been ruling the headlines these days for Shivangi Joshi aka Naira's death sequence. Kartik and Naira fans are disheartened after watching the promo showing that the leading character will fall off a cliff and die soon. The video also shows Kartik performing the last rites of Naira. While there is still ambiguity about Shivangi Joshi's presence in the upcoming episodes, the actress revealed her first reaction when she was narrated Naira's death sequence. Shivangi said that she could not hold back her tear when she got to know that Naira will die in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Speaking to TOI, Shivangi Joshi said, "I think everyone on the sets knows about my first reaction when I was being narrated Naira's death sequence. Mohsin was also there, we were together while hearing the narration. I started crying, I wanted to stop my tears and I tried my best to control my emotions but I couldn't control myself. Even Rajan Shahi sir asked me why are you crying but I had no answer. While rehearing I was choked because of the emotions."

ALSO READ | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi aka Naira to die or lose memory? Is she really quitting the show?

Mohsin Khan, who plays Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was also emotional when he first heard the death sequence. He added, "It is going to be an interesting twist. The way the plot is going to be executed even we don't know. We are not aware about the entire story line. The creative team is still figuring out and we are keeping our fingers crossed for the future episodes. Right now, the bus sequence we are shooting and the next story line has been beautifully written. There is one sequence which is 20 minutes long and while reading the scene I had tears in my eyes as well. Even while rehearing the sequence."

ALSO READ | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi aka Naira to die? Producer Rajan Shahi reveals the new twist

When India TV spoke to the show's maker Rajan Shahi, he said, "For me this is the most difficult show and it is going to complete 12 years and 3300 episodes. Garima has been associated with the show for 12 years and all the twists and turns have taken place after her approval. What the actor will say, what the writer will write and what the director will shoot, all of this is taken care by Garima." Further he said, "January 6 is going to be a very important day in the television history, and a sequel will start from there. A new journey and a new kind of romance will begin, we will always remember this day."

Rajan continued, "Some decisions are being taken after talks with Shivangi and Mohsin and will be reflected in the show in the coming 10-12 days. Trust us and keep loving us."

Watch the full interview here: