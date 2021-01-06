Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAIRA_CULTS Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi aka Naira to die? Producer Rajan Shahi reveals the new twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is undoubtedly one of the longest running daily soaps of Television. It has been running over from the past 12 years and every now an dthen the makers introduce some twist in the tale that leaves fans glued to their screens. But this time this twist is the biggest, which will take place in the serial now. It has never happened before and has not been seen in any other show, as claimed by the producer Rajan Shahi and creative head Garima. The day January 6 is so special that the makers have named it as Kaira Day. Well, the fans are surely sad as the promo shows Naira aka actress Shivangi Joshi falling off the cliff after which the news of her death will spread.

When India TV spoke to the show's makers Rajan Shahi and Garima, they did not tell much about the twist, but assured Kaira fans that whatever will happen will be good and they will not be disappointed. Not only this, but they even spoke about whether Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan will be part of the show in future.

Speaking to India TV, Rajan Shahi said, "For me this is the most difficult show and it is going to complete 12 years and 3300 episodes. Garima has been associated with the show for 12 years and all the twists and turns have taken place after her approval. What the actor will say, what the writer will write and what the director will shoot, all of this is taken care by Garima." Further he said, "January 6 is going to be a very important day in the television history, and a sequel will start from there. A new journey and a new kind of romance will begin, we will always remember this day."

Rajan continued, "Some decisions are being taken after talks with Shivangi and Mohsin and will be reflected in the show in the coming 10-12 days. Trust us and keep loving us."

Speaking about the new twist, Garima said, "In the show, we have to bring something that keeps people excited. Kaira fans know that whenever we have taken such a step and done something, they have liked it later. Every time we take a leap and separate Kartik and Naira, we hear a lot of abuses, on insta, I am saying I have to stop insta because I am going to be abused again. But the show is very important, Mohsin Shivangi and Karthik Naira are very important for us.

Coming to the show, it has managed to stay in the top of the TRP charts week after week. It began with Hina Khan and Karan Patel playing Akshara and Naitik and after their exit Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan came on board.