Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEER SHEIKH 'There is no goodbye here papa..': Shaheer Sheikh pens emotional note for his late father Shahnawaz Sheikh

Popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh penned an emotional note after he lost his father Shahnawaz Sheikh to COVID on January 20, 2022. The actor on Monday (January 24), took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of his father. Remembering him, he wrote, "There is greatness in patience, kindness and humility…There is happiness in giving to others…And there is peace in honesty…If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it. To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life. He has left a void. In my heart. In my life. But before that, he has filled my life with meaning and purpose. He has filled it with so much love and compassion , that I don’t think there is any space for resentment."

"I've been blessed to watch the glorious life he lived, to witness the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small. There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me. Thank you for choosing me to be yoRest in peace. He shall always be with you Shaheer like a guardian angel. #forveverur son. There can be no bigger honor. #loveYouPapa (sic)," he added.

Several celebrities including Krystle D'souza, Kushal Tandon, Nakuul Mehta, Anita H Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti paid their condolences. Hina Khan commented, "He will give u signs tht he’s always around, just wait n watch.. You are strong shaheer.. Dua and love." Mahhi Vij said, "Stay strong… after all strong daddy ka strong beta." Ashnoor Kaur mentioned, "Stay strong bhaiya, may he rest in peace."

Earlier, Hina Khan who lost her own father nine months back penned a note in memory of his father. She dropped a picture of him and wrote, "And exactly after 9 months, this — Dear uncle I met you a few months back, you were so warm and loving to me..I remember every minute of the time we spent that day… why. I am left with no words… Rest in Peace uncle... Allah aapko jannat ataa farmaaye (May God grant you heaven)."

he added, "Shaheer was the first person to hold me close after my dad's news broke.. I still remember how he ran after me till the end, while I was running and crying inconsolably. Wish I was there Shaheer.. This pain will stay no matter what.. No matter what people say. I have been through this and I exactly know how terrible one feels.. My heart goes out for Aunty.. It's the time and only time which will help you to gather strength.. Nothing else works.. Nothing my friend. It stays forever. Prayers and strength."

For the unversed, Hina and Shaheer are good friends who have worked in several music videos, including Baarish Ban Jana and Mohabbat Hai.