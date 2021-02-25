Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RAVI DUBEY Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey turn producers with TV show 'Udaariyan'

Popular actor couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are all set to release their television production Udaariyan. The TV show has been produced by their banner of Dreamiyata. The first glance of the upcoming show has aroused interest amongst the audience already. With this venture, Sargun and Ravi have also turned storytellers.

Sargun expressed: "It feels like a dream, I have to be honest I am deeply attached to this show. God has been kind to both me and Ravi we have continuously seen growth. We have spent a decade being a part of so many stories and now to ‘tell' a story that we believe in is surreal ...to see characters I have created come to life on screen is surreal."

Ravi added that the television industry has given them a lot and that the two have spent 15 years in the industry being a part of many stories.

"I am happy and proud that Sargun and myself as a team are now turning storytellers with Udaariyaan. This is Sarguns baby its conceptualized and developed by her she has literally worked night and day in making this show I am certain her earnestness and sincerity will win everyone's heart. I am forever proud of her," Ravi said.

Ravi Dubey and wife Sargun Mehta keep their fans entertained with their adorable pictures and videos on social media. Recently, Ravi took to his social media and dropped the first teaser of the show. The teaser gives an interesting peek of the hero, Fateh, who leaves a boxing match midway to rush back home and grab a pair of binoculars to steal a look at his love interest, Jasmine.

"ANNNNNND THE FIRST PROMO OF OUR FIRST TV PRODUCTION IS HERE ....SARGUN MY LOVE MY PRIDE ..THIS IS ANOTHER MASSIVE LEAP FOR US ...AB HUMAARA HAR SAPNA LEGA UDAARIYAAN INTRODUCING," the actor wrote.

Meanwhile, Ravi's show "Jamai Raja" has a digital spin-off "Jamai 2.0" on streaming portal ZEE5. Talking about TV shows on OTT, Ravi said: "I think this initiative is extremely disruptive... It's brilliant that they could marry this audience of OTT and the pre-existing audience of television by just taking the Jamai brand and making it bigger and better."

"Jamai 2.0" Season 2 will feature original leads Ravi Dubey as Sidharth and Nia Sharma as Roshni, Achint Kaur as DD in pivotal roles with Sudhanshu Pandey, Vin Rana and Priya Banerjee.