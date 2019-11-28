Salman Khan, Kalki to feature in season 5 of The Tara Sharma Show

"The Tara Sharma Show" is all set to return and its host, actress Tara Sharma Saluja, says this time she will address wider family and societal issues with an aim to bring about positive change. The shoot for season five of the show started on November 25. Guests this time include actors Salman Khan and Kalki Koechlin, footballer Sunil Chhetri, and a family with a child having Down Syndrome. The actress even shared an Instagram post thanking the guests for accepting the invite to the show.
Recently the actor shot for an episode with Salman Khan and shared a video with the superstar.
View this post on Instagram
Yes Haaha I am kinda mad & here with @beingsalmankhan doing our fun #selfie #vid I am truly so grateful at your very humble and kind acceptance of my invite. Some of you may wonder what the connect of #Salman #Khan is to my show well here goes. As most of you know #thetarasharmashow is a #platform where I chat with #inspirational #engaging #guests who are using their #celebrity status & or other platforms to help bring about #positivechange in areas that #impact #families #parents #women and #children . I am grateful to the amazing guests who accepted my often pleading invite haaha & to our amazing fabulous #TeamTSS and @the120mc who I co produce our show with. I will reveal each guest. Here with super duper star #salmankhan who truly has a huge heart & as I joked was being very human to me😀 by accepting my invite. An engaging chat about his #childhood , mistakes he made, his relationship with his parents, how he followed his dream to #act , What inspired him to begin #BeingHuman @beinghumanclothing @officialbeinghuman a non for profit that helps #lessprivileged & #specialneeds #special kids & families with #education #funds #health & more. How structured the process is with donations going directed to the institutions & not into the wrong hands. And our old anecdotes of when he met @roopaksaluja & me when we were little . He remembered each detail of our fun meets back then! One being a bunch of us besties fan girl visit! Do watch the #thetarasharmashow from Dec 22nd every #Sunday at 11:30am on @starworldindia & hear all this & more His warmth humour & honesty is heartwarming & as someone who creates, cowrites, coproduces & hosts my show, you know how tough it is to bring in guests of this stature with the intention to raise #awareness & create #impact . His humble & immediate acceptance has really warmed my heart Thank you #Salman & fab team! & fab @kailashsurendranath I will reveal more fab guests soon. Thank you director & co captain @msishpuri & all our amazing team too many to list. Ah & thanks @sanjanabatra rupangi @recindamartis_hairandmakeup @sachin peace+love @stevemaddenindia @tajlandsend @hersheysindia @byjus_app @bluestar_ltd Have a super day all
"Our multi-platform show has been a great way for me to be with our kids and continue to work, being its creator, co-writer, co-producer with The 120 Media Collective, and host. Born out of my blog diary nine years ago, the show is about topics relevant to children and families and so I often draw from real-life experiences and research," said Tara, who is creator, host, and co-producer of the show.
View this post on Instagram
An incredible day one of #shoot on our show...Thanks @kalkikanmani I so enjoyed our chat and am so grateful for your very humble prompt and kind acceptance of my invite. As most of you know #thetarasharmashow season 5 is a #platform where I chat with #inspirational #engaging #guests who are using their #celebrity status & or other platforms to help bring about #positivechange in areas that #impact #families #parents #women and #children . I am grateful to all the amazing guests who accepted my often pleading invite haaha & to our amazing fabulous #TeamTSS and @the120mc who I co produce our show with. I will reveal each guest soon. Here with super duper star #kalkikoechlin . On her #childhood , how she worked to get where she is, sharing our #multicultural stories, and congratulating her on her beautiful #pregnancy , and some general #pregnant #mummytobe and #parenting chat & lots on #climatechange #saveourcoast #saveourplanet and more! Wow we spoke a lot haaha! Do watch the #thetarasharmashow from Dec 22nd every #Sunday at 11:30am on @starworldindia & hear all this & more. As someone who creates, cowrites, coproduces & hosts my show, you know how tough it is to put together so I am genuinely grateful for all part of it guests and our team and all of you our fabulous #audience ! Thank you director & co captain @msishpuri & all our amazing #teamtss too many to name. Thank you all @sanjanabatra @rupangisharma @recindamartis_hairandmakeup @tajlandsend @byjus_app @hersheysindia @bluestar_ltd Outfit @zara Earrings @topshop Shoes @trufflecollectionindia #tarasharmashow #tarasharma #show kalki koechlin Have a super day all
"This season, we have widened it to be a platform to discuss topics not just on parenting but also wider family and societal issues with a view to trying to bring about positive change and help those who are seeking help. We have inspirational celebrity and non-celebrity guests who are using their platforms to help bring about positive change in areas that impact families, as our guests. I am overwhelmed by the inspirational and motivating stories I hear on the show and the positive response of our guests, celebrity and non-celebrity, and our viewers," she added.
View this post on Instagram
An incredible day one of #shoot on our show! @chetri_sunil11 our kids I think are still processing the fact that they got to meet the amazing #CaptainFantastic the #Indian #football captain & I am truly so grateful for your very humble prompt and kind acceptance of my invite. As most of you know #thetarasharmashow is a #platform where I chat with #inspirational #engaging #guests who are using their #celebrity status & or other platforms to help bring about #positivechange in areas that #impact #families #parents #women and #children . #Sports stars are hugely motivating for children and us all! Sunil your words were so inspiring. I am grateful to all the amazing guests who accepted my often pleading invite haaha & to our amazing fabulous #TeamTSS and @the120mc who I co produce our show with. I will reveal each guest. Here with super duper star #SunilChhetri . On his #childhood , how he worked to where he is, his relationship with his parents , his beautiful, smart supportive spouse @sonam_29 who spoke a bit too, tips to parents & kids & more. Do watch the #thetarasharmashow from Dec 22nd every #Sunday at 11:30am on @starworldindia & hear all this & more. His passion, honesty & genuinely good advice was fabulous to hear & as someone who creates, cowrites, coproduces & hosts my show, you know how tough it is to bring in guests of this stature with the intention to raise #awareness & create #impact . His humble & immediate acceptance being the first to accept really encouraged me when I was a bit unsure so thank you! I will reveal more fab guests soon. Thank you director & co captain @msishpuri & all our amazing team too many to name. & ofcourse the wonderful @oscar_foundation kids and founder @ashokrathod04 who feature in this too Thank you all @sanjanabatra @rupangisharma @recindamartis_hairandmakeup @tajlandsend @byjus_app @hersheysindia @bluestar_ltd Have a super day all
In the show, Tara talks to guests from all walks of life who are using their celebrity and or other platforms to help bring about positive change in areas that impact families, parents, children, and women. The fifth season of the show will air on Star World from December 22.
(With IANS inputs)
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News
Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News